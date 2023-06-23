Bruce Bracker should be applauded, not criticized, for bringing jobs to Nogales with the opening of Zulas Restaurant.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has eaten at Zulas since she took office a few months ago. How could that be negatively perceived, considering that Nogales was mostly ignored by former governors Doug Ducey and Jan Brewer?
To say that Bracker may be unethical because he encourages people to visit his restaurant is nonsense. That’s just what a good business owner does.
Separately, he is an elected member of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. To infer that a person has to eat at his restaurant to get his attention on county business isn’t just misleading, it’s not true.
Anyone who wants to speak to him simply needs to call the county complex and leave a message for a return phone call or an appointment, or send Bracker an email. For most people, that’s more convenient than trying to drop in during the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours to see him at his desk.
Bracker oversees a lot of county business by traveling to see people in the local communities he represents, including the eastern half of Rio Rico, Tumacácori, Tubac, southern half of Amado, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin.
He also frequently travels throughout Arizona for sessions in Phoenix and other cities, and has gone to conferences in Washington, D.C. to represent the interests of his constituents. He’s been very successful in having federal funds earmarked for Santa Cruz County projects.
Knowing all that, an NI editorial dated June 2 says, without any factual evidence, that Bracker may not be devoting full time to his county office. It’s only fair for the newspaper to also review how many hours a week his two colleagues, Manuel Ruiz and Rudy Molera, spend working on their supervisor duties.