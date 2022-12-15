The Americans with Disability Act was signed into law decades ago to guarantee that all Americans have access to whatever is available to the general public. Over the last few months, I have tried to get the city to correct an ADA oversight with the dog park: There is no access to the park for those of us who have mobility issues.
What had been an easy access to the park is now blocked by an arch proclaiming that here is the park. Whoopee, yes the park is there. But what good is it if we do not have access?
I have complained to city staff on many occasions, but nothing has come of it. I met at the park via a “hidden” access road with some of the staff I have complained to, yet nothing has been done.
The park was declared “finished” when it was not. I had mentioned this to the upper echelons of city government before opening day for the park, but I was ignored and nothing came of it.
I have complained to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, since they are in charge, but again, nothing has come of it. I was told that the city crews were busy with the resurfacing of city streets.
I have gone so far as to mention that if a project, the park, is declared finished but is not, then that project needs to take priority and finished before taking on other projects. Guess what? it appears that I was talking – or shall I say writing – to the wind.
Nothing has come of it. Every time I was told that it was on a to-do list, I would go there and guess what? Nothing.