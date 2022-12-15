The Americans with Disability Act was signed into law decades ago to guarantee that all Americans have access to whatever is available to the general public.  Over the last few months, I have tried to get the city to correct an ADA oversight with the dog park: There is no access to the park for those of us who have mobility issues.

What had been an easy access to the park is now blocked by an arch proclaiming that here is the park. Whoopee, yes the park is there. But what good is it if we do not have access? 



