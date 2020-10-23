On Oct. 15, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County hosted a community blood drive with the American Red Cross and we’d like to thank all of the donors who showed up to make our first blood drive an immense success.
Our goal was to collect 28 units and we actually collected 38! In times when people feel so disconnected, it was amazing to watch the online appointment schedule grow past our original goal.
Of course, the real winners are the patients in need of blood. Each blood donation can help save up to three lives. Blood donations are truly appreciated by the blood recipients, their loved ones and all of us here at the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boys & Girls Club is committed to strengthening our community, and helping to meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations is an important way we can help provide needed resources for our community. Our next blood drive will be on Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club. You can sign up at redcrossblood.org.
We encourage you to indulge yourself this holiday season with the gift of giving.
Vicki Barden
Executive director,
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County,
Nogales