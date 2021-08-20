If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In response to the story “State redistricting commission hears from locals,” published Aug. 10, I would like to add important facts. State and federal government representation (which is the goal of redistricting) must be aligned to community needs. Jaime Chamberlain stated that the Fresh Produce industry brings in billions of dollars in revenue to Arizona yearly. This is not a rural area, as newcomers to this area have stated. The train brings in billions of dollars in revenue to Arizona yearly. Tourism from Mexico, brings billions of dollars in revenue to Arizona. The ranching industry brings in millions of dollars into Arizona and moves livestock along the I-19 corridor.
Nogales and Tucson see the border as opportunities and challenges when others view it as merely a problem. Dr. Marcelino Varona, Jr. brought it to the commission’s attention that Cochise College did not want to offer associate degrees in Santa Cruz County (they pulled out) and Pima Community College, in Tucson, is doing it through the Santa Cruz Provisional Community College District.
The I-19 corridor includes Native American peoples in Tucson, who travel through Nogales regularly to meet with the families in their communities in Mexico. Their needs must respected by state and federal elected officials.
Environmental issues must be taken into account. Groups in Nogales and Tucson insure that the flora and fauna of the Santa Cruz River is protected.
As far as religion, it has no place in politics. Many religions, along with the choice not to join any religion, is represented in this geographic area. When religion is the basis for government and political decisions we have much civil unrest, women and children lose their rights, families are separated, tragedy after tragedy occur. Just look at Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and Israel.