I would like to commend the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission for the Congressional District 7 map. It appears to be fair and competitive.
I suggest changes to the proposed Legislative District 21. Military bases have very serious issues, such as family poverty. Davis Monthan Air Force Base should be placed in LD 19 together with Fort Huachuca to target the needs of military families. To connect these two communities, the commission could take areas east of State Route 83 between Interstate 10 and Sierra Vista and pull it into LD 19. This would free up a large population, therefore, enabling the addition of all the communities along Interstate 19 into LD 21 – except, of course, the Tohono Oodham Nation that should remain in LD 23.
Interstate 19 is the gateway to the United States. It brings in billions of dollar in trade, produce and tourism to Arizona and must maintain its integrity within one legislative district. These communities are all intertwined and decisions made about the I-19 corridor should be made by people concerned about the well-being of life along I-19 between Nogales and Tucson.
We cannot have legislators from the Sierra Vista area making decision for Tumacacori, Tubac, Amado and Green Valley, or for Patagonia along State Route 82. Arizona is a purple state and it is important that LD 21 be much more balanced than it appears in the present approved map. All of I-19 in LD 21, plus Patagonia, will create a purple legislative district.
As I hear people testify to justify districts of like populations (retirement communities, Christians, white versus diverse populations), I worry that climate issues like water, watershed, global diversity hotspots and mountain ranges being eyed for mining are being broken up to weaken the fight to protect them. The focus of the commission must be to create diverse districts, not homogeneous districts of like people.