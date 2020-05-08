U.S. Customs and Border Protection would like to remind essential travelers who may be crossing through Arizona ports during the Mother’s Day weekend that CBP agriculture specialists will be diligently working to ensure imported items are safe.
CBP agriculture specialists meticulously inspect flowers, plants and all other agricultural items to ensure they are free from insects, pests and diseases potentially harmful to the agricultural and floral industries of the United States. The safety of all agricultural items entering the United States is paramount.
Supervisory Program Manager Tracy Filippi, an agricultural specialist, said, “CBP Agriculture Specialists play a vital role in protecting our country from harmful and destructive pests. They work tirelessly to intercept and ensure that hitchhiking pests or diseases do not reach our local communities. We prefer to educate and partner with travelers so that we can protect our countries agriculture resources – together.”
Historically, high numbers of travelers attempt to import floral arrangements and plants into the United States from Mexico on Mother’s Day. Although this year’s holiday weekend travel may be low due to the current essential travel restrictions in place, CBP encourages those traveling on essential business and planning to import agricultural items into the United States to consult “Know before you Go” (www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go) to avoid unnecessary delays and fines.
CBP also recommends visiting the CBP Information Center (help.cbp.gov), which addresses cut flowers importations.
Travelers should declare all items purchased abroad to CBP officers upon arrival to a designated port of entry to avoid possible civil and criminal penalties. Among millions of items inspected by CBP agriculture specialists, only a relatively small number of harmful pests are discovered. However, a single dangerous pest could cause millions of dollars of damage to our nation’s crops.
