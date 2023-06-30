Thank you for your coverage of the recent meetings held regarding the proposed devastation of Rio Rico. Both meetings illuminated the total confusion, mystery, deception and condescension of all parties involved.
This new comprehensive plan for Rio Rico hasn’t even been on the county’s website. Arizona’s Open Meeting Law seems to have been trampled. That is our protection.
This massive project will change Rio Rico into something a handful of residents want. Residents of Nogales seem to think it’s a fine idea. If this went to the ballot it would be defeated. Some people stand to make a lot of money, if that’s what matters to you, I am so sorry for you.
Rio Rico has pristine areas. God given environs. Fish are returning to the Santa Cruz River; kiss them goodbye. Driving up Pendleton always reveals a variety of animals that live there; blow a kiss to them as well.
I cannot imagine calling a 5,000-person community dedicated to client No. 1, South32, an asset. There will be industrial buildings, but the property owner refuses to state what will be done there. If manganese and/or zinc will be transported there or processed there, residents should know.
The public requested that the County Planning and Zoning Commission table the motion that would green light the project. By doing so, they would have honored the concerns of the population who turned out. Thank you to Dr. Varona who was able to table one of the two motions.
This is not a case of NIMBY, this is a case of citizens trying to stop a train wreck.
(Editors Note: A copy of the Rio Rico/I-19 Economic Development Corridor plan has been posted to the county’s website. However, as of Thursday afternoon, it did not include all revisions made during the County Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on June 22.)