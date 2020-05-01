It's excellent to see members of our community helping promote the wearing of masks (“Covering up against the coronavirus,” NI, April 10). I congratulate everyone who submitted pictures.
I'm still crossing the border several times a week for work, and almost all the people I see on the street in Nogales, Sonora are wearing masks, too. But you know who's not? Almost every CBP officer I see and almost every SAT agent I see.
I find this disturbing, both because they are frontline workers who have to come into contact with lots of people (and who lots of people have to come into contact with) and because of the example they are (not) setting.
Joseph D. Hill
Nogales
(Note: SAT is the Mexican federal agency that manages operations on the south side of U.S.-Mexico land ports of entry.)