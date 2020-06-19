More than $1.5 billion dollars of other people’s money is being held by the State of Arizona in the Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Division. If a named person moved within the last 15 or 16 years, they might be a beneficiary without ever knowing that funds are being held in their name. Eventually, funds will “escheat” to the state, meaning the state gets to keep the funds.
Every state has an unclaimed property department. If you lived in another state 12 years ago, also go to that state’s website.
As an Arizona licensed and bonded fiduciary for the past 17 years, I have been appointed by courts as guardian, or conservator, for elderly individuals, and as personal representative. Every couple of months, the names of all former and current clients are entered into the Unclaimed property website. Recently, a former client’s name appeared who died on New Year’s Eve, 10 years ago. Any person can make a claim; special skills are not required.
Establishing your identity is essential and proving that you lived at the listed address. A problem can arise when a formerly rented home in a metropolitan area is now part of a huge apartment complex. While rental records may no longer exist, credit reports usually list one’s address going back to the purchase of one’s first car.
However, if you owe child support, or federal or state taxes, collection may not be possible. The unclaimed property website includes a telephone number. A call may be necessary asking if your name has any records filed against it.
A few years ago, life insurance proceeds were discovered for a client 15 years after the death of her mother who had named her as the sole beneficiary. Fifteen years passed, and no one knew about the insurance policy. Betty’s mother decided that her name, Clara, wasn’t high class enough. So while she signed my client’s birth certificate as “Clara,” she signed Betty’s marriage certificate 18 years later as “Clarissa.” The Unclaimed Property Division argued that “Clara and Clarissa” were not the same individual, denying the claim. However, a published obituary was found and my client collected, 11 months and six days later.
If on a lazy, hot summer Sunday, you find yourself with nothing to do, you might just check out the Unclaimed Property website at azdor.gov/unclaimed-property. Make certain you are on the state’s website because there are similar websites who will offer “their services” to get the money that is yours … all for a fee.
Please keep in mind that if your name appears, you have paperwork to do. Recovery chances may be better than the lottery, but it will take longer. Happy hunting.
Beverly “Jean” Tencza, MSW
Rio Rico
(Licensed private fiduciary, acting in a private capacity.)