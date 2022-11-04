My name is Mike Connelly and I have served on the Tubac Fire District Governing Board for the past eight years. 

I was recruited by members of the community who wanted more transparency about the finances and day-to-day operations. I have invested hundreds of hours studying the cash flow and financial needs of the fire district. If you want the district and its employees to remain financially sound without your taxes going through the roof, you need to vote for Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson to be the next Tubac Fire Board members. If you don’t, all of our cash reserves will be spent and your taxes will go to the maximum allowed by law. 



