My name is Mike Connelly and I have served on the Tubac Fire District Governing Board for the past eight years.
I was recruited by members of the community who wanted more transparency about the finances and day-to-day operations. I have invested hundreds of hours studying the cash flow and financial needs of the fire district. If you want the district and its employees to remain financially sound without your taxes going through the roof, you need to vote for Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson to be the next Tubac Fire Board members. If you don’t, all of our cash reserves will be spent and your taxes will go to the maximum allowed by law.
We cannot afford to spend all of our money on brick and mortar when we have so many other financial challenges now and in the future. Pensions, healthcare benefits, worker’s compensation and salaries increase every year. It is expensive to operate a fire district and about 80 percent of the costs are for personnel. We need to keep our firefighter/EMTs well paid, well trained, and in possession of the best front-line equipment possible.
Sure, it would be great to have a new fire station costing $5-7 million dollars, but we are not Tucson nor Phoenix and we must function within the cash flow we have as a rural district.
The goal of the board should be to have the best fire district possible to accomplish the mission, not the biggest and most expensive. All households have to live within their cash flow, and so do fire districts. The easiest path for board members to take is to just shake their heads “yes” and spend all of your tax dollars. Anything else takes work, and that is what Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson will do - work.
I think eight years on the fire board is enough. I think Herb Wisdom has been on about 20. Enough is enough.
Mike Connelly
Tubac
(Connelly is an elected member of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board who is not running for re-election. The opinions expressed here are his alone and do not reflect those of the board or district staff.)