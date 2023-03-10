He justly points out that the upper management is not demographically reflective of our region and that, while they recently leased a tiny 247-square-foot portion of the historic 1904 Courthouse building in Nogales, they also just leased 15,000 square feet of Class B office space in Tucson. Clearly their upper management has no intention of living in the county where they are extracting minerals. It’s a token.
Nor does it appear that many of their blue-collar and other employees seem to be making their homes here, spending all their salaries in our local stores and restaurants. Promises of great economic benefit to an area are easy to make and can glaze over the eyes of public officials, then are mostly forgotten in the aftermath.
Donations to local nonprofits and local governments make the corporation seem like they care about the community they are exploiting. Funding of paving and community amenities are also tokens; tokens that are just a cost of doing business. South32 offers up a so-called “park” to soften the proposal (passed unanimously by the County Board of Supervisors) – donating a small piece of land to the county in exchange for the ability to build a transport road that obliterates habitat and a neighborhood.
And our county’s leadership and local business organizations are bending over backwards to assist South32 at every turn. Are our leaders betting the farm on the hope that this will all work out?
Ronald Reagan once said, “Trust but verify.” We would ask our county leaders to get things in verifiable, enforceable, contractual form and share it with all of us so we can see the proof of South32’s promises. Otherwise, we will be the recipients of their tokens and, in addition, a compromised economy (as other economic sectors are negatively impacted), diminished quality of life, and unquestioned environmental impacts, while they send billions of dollars back to Australia.