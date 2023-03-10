We agree with Marcelino Varona, Jr. in his recent guest opinion call-out of South 32, and his sentiment that Santa Cruz County doesn’t need any more of the mining company’s tokens (“Abrazos y Coscorrones: Kudos to Urman, Terrell; but not South32,” March 3).

He justly points out that the upper management is not demographically reflective of our region and that, while they recently leased a tiny 247-square-foot portion of the historic 1904 Courthouse building in Nogales, they also just leased 15,000 square feet of Class B office space in Tucson. Clearly their upper management has no intention of living in the county where they are extracting minerals. It’s a token. 



Tags

Load comments