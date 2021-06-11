A big thanks to County Supervisor Bruce Bracker for giving county residents a chance to show how much we care about our community.
Last Saturday, Bracker and Ray Sayre, county emergency management director/organizer extraordinaire, were prepared for a litter cleanup event in southeast Rio Rico with big trash bags, grabbers to pick up the trash, bright yellow vests to keep us safe along the roadway, and a plan. All we had to do was go out in groups of two or three to collect the trash along Ruby Road and bag it.
At the end of our two-hour shift, fire department guys came along and collected grabbers and vests. County crews picked up the bags early this week. It was a smooth operation.
Another shout out to the 30 or so people who came and helped. I enjoyed my shift working with Tubac residents Brian Vandervoet and Rich Kiker. None of us live in that particular area of Rio Rico, but all three of us liked the idea of supporting efforts like this one. I hope we can help with the next one, too. It was fun working together and satisfying to see the clean street when we were done.
We don’t have to wait for someone to organize another cleanup. What if we all took responsibility for picking up litter from our own neighborhood streets? What if we make a regular habit of clearing up around mailboxes and school bus stops where litter seems to pile up?
I know the Anza Trail Crew wishes trail users would help with keeping litter cleared from trailheads, especially the Richard Williams trailhead at Palo Parado Road. No one needs to organize this.
When you take on a personal project like that, the surprising part is how good it feels when you’re done. Maybe you are the only one that knows who did the work, but that little secret helps you fall asleep with a smile on your face.
Meanwhile, I know there are a bunch of us who had that smile last Saturday thanks to Bruce Bracker’s good idea.
Connie Williams
Rio Rico