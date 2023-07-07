The Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Sitting Committee held a meeting in April, regarding an application by UniSource to provide power to South32’s Hermosa Mine south of Patagonia. I attended as an interested party and was granted a seat at the table with the committee.

I expressed my concerns about the impact that building this power line would have on the local biodiversity. The meetings had minimal attendance, despite a supposed public outreach effort that included notices to 14,000 property owners.



Tags

Load comments