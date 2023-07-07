The Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Sitting Committee held a meeting in April, regarding an application by UniSource to provide power to South32’s Hermosa Mine south of Patagonia. I attended as an interested party and was granted a seat at the table with the committee.
I expressed my concerns about the impact that building this power line would have on the local biodiversity. The meetings had minimal attendance, despite a supposed public outreach effort that included notices to 14,000 property owners.
Following UniSource’s presentation, I specifically asked how much response there was from the Pendleton area. They told me that there was no response from that area. When I questioned the UniSource presenter if they were concerned that the public outreach process was flawed, I was shut down as I had no legal standing to question any presenters from UniSource or South32. It was evident that there was no interest in real public input regarding the power line location.
We see yet again obscure notification procedures, albeit legal, which do little or nothing to present what is really going on.
Beware of South32, a wolf in sheep’s clothing, as their intentions are only to enrich their investors and stockholders with an operation that has limited chance of success in today’s market. Only after the executives are in receipt of their bonuses, will the reality of a changing market be met with new and more efficient means. Then, this proposed Hermosa operation will have to shutter its doors.
But too late: the damage to our environment will have been done.