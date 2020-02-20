In the study of history the question is sometimes asked, “Did the Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte fulfill or betray the French Revolution?” Let us put this question in the context of our present political situation. Has our president, Donald J. Trump, fulfilled or betrayed the American Revolution and the Constitution that evolved by 1789?
One side views our president’s actions as business as usual, above the Law, with absolute power. The other as contrary to what they believe in, and impeachable.
I will use the analogies of a fairy tale and two nursery rhymes in a humble attempt to explain the present political situation.
One side views the president’s actions just like the emperor in the fairy tale who wore no clothes. His loyal subjects, however, said that his clothes were a perfect fit, fashionable and absolutely beautiful.
In this analogy, if you changed nakedness to not telling the truth, I can just hear it now: “Your lying is so beautiful, so creative, and it is so amazing how you bully everyone who stands for truth.” This includes a senator from Utah, who believed in the sacredness of swearing an oath, and the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who was just fired for telling the truth.
On the other side of the country, there was a little lady who lived in an apartment, who had so many children she did not know what to do. So she got them elected to the House of Representatives.
This is the People’s House in our constitutional form of government based on the separation of powers.
As is the case with some children, a few were strange-looking, unruly and many were women. They immediately saw that the wannabe emperor wore no clothes. Even though the little lady who lived in an apartment tried to control them, they exploded when the wannabe emperor tried to make the “Art of the Deal” with another country for his own personal political advantage.
The wannabe emperor’s followers still maintain that his clothes are a perfect fit, and it seems that they will until their last days. However, the children of the little lady, who lived in an apartment, will continue to cry impeachment.
The only hope is that Jack and Jill, who represent the unaffiliated and swing voters, are able to see that absolute authority in a president is not a fulfillment of the office, but a betrayal. Now it is up to the unaffiliated, swing voters and Democrats to forget their differences and forge a coalition to vote this president out of office on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Manfred Cripe
Nogales