In a letter to the editor published on April 17, I reported on the outstanding efforts of Utilities Coordinator Ruben Artana, Superintendent of Streets Tony Santa Cruz, Blue Stake technician Amado Aguirre and water works employee Andres Covarrubias when we found ourselves with virtually no water pressure at home. We were on edge for three days because pressure below our level and on both sides of town was at 90 pounds, while we had 16 pounds, which was not even enough for brushing our teeth. Fortunately we had enough bottled water to accomplish the most basic of uses.
When I mentioned this to City Councilman Dr. Marcelino Varona, Jr., he reported a similar situation at Thanksgiving which led to his cancelling a significant festive gathering planned for Turkey Day. A little checking proved somewhat enlightening because there seems to be much pipe-laying all over town. The one on Grand Avenue is reminiscent of the paving on the Holbrook Overpass, which went on for months until the then-city manager started kicking bottoms. Appearances are that the job is being repeated every day, but certainly that could not be the case.
Meanwhile, we learned of major infrastructure failures off Mariposa Road, at San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church, by Hanessian Appliance Center and on Perkins Avenue. Typical of city governments elsewhere, from Tucson to Los Angeles, infrastructure mostly gets lip service until push comes to shove. When the late Hugh Holub was acting city manager, he did manage to replace piping in town before paving over the repair work.
But I digress. Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas took our calls at midnight or during midday, actually following up with his staff. We do have some people willing to fulfill their obligations, which leads me back to well-known Nogales educator Dr. Arnoldo Montiel, chair of the Santa Cruz County Council on Aging, and Varona, the assistant chair. These dedicated gentlemen receive no pay for their superior job of running the council under some difficult circumstances because of COVID-19. People are being fed even though no one is permitted to be in the dining room at the present time.
Jim Price
Nogales