On behalf of Santa Cruz County Unified School District No. 35 Governing Board, students, families and staff members, I want to express our gratitude to the community for its support of the bond.
The outcome of this election is truly a reflection of the work of a tremendous team which includes parents, educators and community members. I would like to personally thank John Fanning, chairman for the SCV Citizens Supporting Education political action committee (PAC) and all of the members of the PAC who worked to educate the community about the district’s proposals.
The results of the election were truly a reflection of a community that cares deeply about educating our students, and for that we thank you.
As plans develop for projects, informational meetings will be held. You may also look for regular updates regarding bond projects on the district’s website at www.scv35.org.
David Y. Verdugo
SCVUSD superintendent