Re: “Hathaway says he rejected offer of National Guard troops,” April 23, and “Publisher's Note: The hullabaloo is all in your head,” by Manuel C. Coppola, April 30.
I wholeheartedly endorse Sheriff David Hathaway’s position on border enforcement. Those of us who live, work and raise our children here in our beautiful county know the truth: there is no surge, there are no hordes.
Here, on the Ruta de las Misiones and Pan-American Highway, lies a most peaceful passage to Mexico and beyond, with the right and ability to make such passage under more than adequate control.
Thank you, Sheriff Hathaway, for standing up to bad politics, and thank you Mr. Coppola, for bringing this matter to our attention.
Gregory L. Droeger
Nogales