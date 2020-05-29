Frank Reed Road was built in 1992 to provide access to the newly built Nogales High School and the new residential area around the school.
Because this is a residential area, heavy transit was prohibited from the very beginning. However, it has become a heavily transited road, with no safety area for walking or pedestrian crossings at its northern end.
Although some signs were posted, there is no consistent enforcement against the tractor-trailers or other heavy vehicles that use this road from dusk until dawn. The noise, dust and safety problems are too much.
The asphalt road has become damaged and hard to use, causing the trailers to bump and bump, consistently creating metal-on-metal noise.
The City of Nogales police chief explained to some of the residents of the area that there is not enough personnel to monitor this road. He added that the drivers’ route is programmed into their GPS systems to cross through this residential area.
Since when are outsiders allowed to disregard our community ordinances? I have no other choice but to wonder what is behind all this.
Sergio Zamora
Nogales