I read a recent letter to the editor published in the Nogales International and written by Connie Williams (“Feeling good about litter cleanup,” June 11).
In her letter, Connie implores us to take responsibility for our neighborhood’s litter problems. I was moved by how a group of our neighbors took the initiative and gave up a part of their weekend to care. And, it made me think of how much better our lives would be if we all did a small part to keep our neighborhoods clean of litter.
There are other groups that take this kind of initiative – the Adopt-a-Highway volunteers come to mind. And, I have witnessed many anonymous individuals walking around picking up someone else’s litter.
It made me think of our volunteers who maintain the Anza Trail. We have a core crew of volunteers who regularly patrol the trail from Nogales to Amado; mowing, clearing fallen trees, repairing bridges and attending to any other issues that might make it hard for you to use the trail. The Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona sponsors groups large and small to go out on the trail for half a day (or more) to do the same.
Picking up on the Adopt-a-Highway model, why don’t all of us who use the trail take it upon ourselves to pick up litter as we hike? We can “adopt” a portion of the trail as our own and feel really good when it looks good.
I know from personal experience how good it feels to help keep the trail ready for you to enjoy.
Roy Dickover
Tubac