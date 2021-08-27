If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Babies do not come with instruction manuals. That’s why First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, works to help families of young children feel confident in their role as their child’s first and best teacher.
From birth to age 5, a child’s brain grows more than any other time in their life. In addition, the early years are the best opportunity to develop the brain connections they need to be healthy, capable successful adults. That’s why FirstThingsFirst.org has tons of resources for raising babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
First Things First also funds early childhood programs that are locally focused to ensure that families in communities such as Nogales are getting the services that local parents need most. In the FTF Santa Cruz Region, this includes home visitation programs, Family Resource Center programs, and the Quality First program, which helps families have access to quality child care and preschool programs.
Erika Garcia, vice-chair of the Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council said, “The Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council supports local programs that benefit our young children and their families. We dedicate all our efforts to programs and services that directly impact the well-being of all our 0 to 5 children in our community.”
Children with access to quality early learning environments, whether at home or in an early childhood program, are more prepared for kindergarten and do better in school. Research shows that when babies, toddlers and preschoolers have caregivers that are engaged in their development, they’ll do better in the long run. Not only academically, but also in their relationships with their classmates.
Whether you have a child age 5 and younger in your life or not, investing time, energy and resources in helping kids arrive at kindergarten prepared to be successful is not only right, it’s smart.
Francisco Padilla
Regional Director, First Things First Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council