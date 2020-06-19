“There is a clear link between COVID-19 deaths and essential workers who live in overcrowded homes,” according to a May 2020 report by the Public Policy Institute of California. The Nogales area has one of the highest per-capita infections of COVID-19 in Arizona and I believe a major reason for this disaster is the serious lack of affordable housing.
Lack of affordable housing is detrimental to the health and economic vitality of any community, and it appears our city and county administrations have failed to recognize this connection. Therefore, the message sent to the world is not good.
Four months ago, I was finally granted a meeting with County Supervisor Rudy Molera and the County Community Development Director Frank Dillon to discuss negative economic and health effects from the lack of affordable housing. Dillon promised to study how other counties are working to solve this problem. I never heard back from them.
From my 35 years as a consultant for Housing and Urban Development, I know other Arizona counties do allow flexible permitting for modular homes, kit-built homes, manufactured housing and other progressive subdivision regulations which alleviate the lack of housing.
I am offering my expertise to participate in establishing programs to help cure this issue. Lack of affordable housing is detrimental to the health and economic vitality of our community. COVID-19 is not going away soon, and even if it does, our local government must take action now to start helping move people into decent housing.
Victor M. Fontes
Rio Rico