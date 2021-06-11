Thank you Nogales International and Green Valley News for hosting the AZ19 Region Most Influential Youth awards. It was a wonderful event held at Mountain View Elementary in Rio Rico on June 5, honoring 19 very remarkable young people.
What impressed me the most about the honorees was their perseverance during the pandemic to make a difference in their schools and in their communities along the I-19 corridor region.
What’s even more impressive was the large turnout of families, friends, area educators and dignitaries who came to applaud these dynamic youth.
This was one of the first gatherings I’ve attended since COVID shuttered most events last year, and I have to admit, it was worth every minute to feel just plain hopeful again.
Regina Ford
Green Valley