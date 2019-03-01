Kudos to the Nogales International for good coverage of bad policing in the month of February.
First it was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer wounding an alleged fleeing driver at the DeConcini Port of Entry. CBP as always claimed the shooting was justified, but the usual lack of transparency raises more questions than answers.
CBP/Border Patrol has an awful record of excessive use of lethal force with impunity, and as is so often the case, they haven't released the name of the officer or much information about the fate of the victim.
The second incident involved Patagonia Marshal Joseph Patterson, who deserves to be fired for bullying a 12-year-old journalist. If he treats a child so harshly, I cringe to think how he probably handles some adults.
The Town of Patagonia seems to behave like CBP with its own lack of transparency by announcing “unspecified action” in disciplining Patterson, who should work with CBP anyway where he could bully with impunity.
Richard Boren
Tucson
Volunteer with Border Patrol Victims Network