In the first year of the Biden-Harris Administration, Joe Biden has managed to accomplish a long list of wins for Santa Cruz County and the rest of Southern Arizona.
At the height of the pandemic, when families across Arizona struggled to make ends meet, President Biden delivered a child tax credit that provided the average family $462 per month to help families pay for everything from school supplies to groceries to their monthly bills.
What’s more: while Gov. Doug Ducey endangered the health and wellbeing of students across the state, Biden delivered $2.6 billion to safely reopen schools, get our students back into the classroom, and keep kids, teachers and staff safe. Without these funds, who knows where our students would be. Now, 95 percent of schools across the country are open and our students are back learning where they belong.
And now, his impressive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is going to bring crucial dollars to Southern Arizona, modernize our port of entry and create millions of jobs. An improved land port will streamline our trade routes, improve supply chains and allow our local economies to thrive.
While Republicans stood on the sidelines and tried to block our recovery at every turn, Joe Biden stepped up and delivered for Arizona families – and this is just the beginning. Over the next three years, I strongly believe that he will continue to work tirelessly to create more jobs, lower costs and build for a better tomorrow.