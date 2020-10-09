The citizens of Santa Cruz County have a wonderful investment in incumbent County Supervisor Bruce Bracker. Bruce has many accomplishments during his first term, but the time in office also allowed him to build the relationships and the knowledge to further advance the well being of our county in his second term.
Bruce has built a great foundation in his first term as supervisor. I think we can see many good things from his re-election as he is really hitting his stride.
Without a doubt I believe the re-election of Bruce Bracker for District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor will be the best decision for our county.
Lee Blackwell
Tubac