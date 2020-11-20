This is directed to those who think wearing a mask is a freedom issue. It isn't, but let's see how hypocritical you are.
Of course, you have also complained about having to wear a shirt and shoes in a restaurant. You've stood up for those who think freedom means operating a vehicle with no license, registration or insurance. What about people who want the freedom to never stop at stop signs?
How many of you rolled over and allowed checkpoints in America? Having to get permission to travel in our own country is not freedom.
How about doing nothing when that disgusting, misnamed Patriot Act passed? How many of you "freedom" lovers let that happen? How many gave all for all the freedoms you have let slip away from your recliners? Get over yourselves and wear the damn mask.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia