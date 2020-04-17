When the NI ran the article last Friday on County Assessor Felipe Fuentes resigning his position, I called Felipe to wish him the best as he moves forward.
Having had exchanges with him since his days at the City of Nogales, it was not surprising to hear his gracious reply. “If you should need anything in the future”, he said, “please don’t hesitate to call me; that’s my commitment to all who require anything from the Assessor’s Office.”
Now to several city employees, beginning with Superintendent of Streets Tony Santacruz, who spent Easter Sunday in response to a major water line break near San Felipe de Jesus Catholic Church. That break left City residents without water for many hours, beginning on Holy Saturday.
True to his calling, Tony was on the job day and night, answering his cell phone from all around Nogales and coordinating the off-and-on flow to different segments of our city in three-hour increments.
He was still on the job at 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, along with many of his subordinates. Perhaps he can provide names and positions for you.
He and they all deserve praise for sacrificing their holiday serving the public. This was made even more difficult by restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, we had another water stoppage when the Tucson contractor installed a new pump without notifying us. I obtained the cell number for Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas and received the same professional assistance provided by Santacruz. Barcenas was taking his turn, working from home and managing by cell phone. Our water was restored at the time Barcenas had provided and the pressure built up as he predicted so that we were whole again by 6:30 p.m.
Also worthy of recognition is Utilities Coordinator Ruben Artana, who has somewhat taken over the front line, as there was another major break by the bowling alley on Frederick St. Thursday afternoon and ran well into the evening.
Jim Price
Nogales