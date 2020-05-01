Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise in the face of this pandemic, as families are put under more financial and emotional stress. Children are no longer in the public eye – they are not at schools or daycare or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.
One group of volunteers is working hard to ensure that abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA volunteers) are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. They work with children in the child welfare system in out-of-home placements who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with the children they are assigned to in person, and provide information to the judge who will make the appropriate decisions moving forward in the case.
These visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on the children’s safety and well-being. However, meeting in person with the children they advocate for is difficult or impossible due to the pandemic. This means it is harder for them to gauge what is going on in the children’s lives, and their needs. These volunteers are working with the program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children such as Skype, Facetime or telephonically.
While none of these are a grand solution, this kind of creativity is what will make a real difference in children’s lives. We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join us by volunteering to help ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis.
No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child here in our community, contact CASA of Santa Cruz County.
To report abuse, call the Child Abuse Hotline 1-888-767-2445. If readers suspect a child is in immediate danger, they should call 911.
Margie Fish
CASA of Santa Cruz County
Nogales