With adoptions taking place across the country for National Adoption Day in November, CASA of Arizona (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will celebrate this milestone with hundreds of children across the state that have now found their forever, loving homes this year.
National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. Each November, children across the country get to celebrate a new life with loving families. In many of these cases, a CASA advocate has been there to support the child along the way.
On any given day, there are more than 11,500 children and youth in Arizona living in foster homes, group homes, shelters, or with relatives due to neglect and abuse. At present, more than 10,000 of these children don’t have access to a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest.
CASA volunteers are everyday members of the community who are appointed by a judge to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children during a dependency case. Their role is to act as a consistent adult presence for a child in foster care as they go through court proceedings and adjust to life in their temporary homes — to walk the walk with the child and let them know they’re not alone.
CASA of Arizona is seeking volunteers to fill the caseload gap in the state, including all 15 Arizona counties. Further, CASA of Arizona is seeking to increase the diversity and demographics of its volunteers. Volunteers with CASA of Arizona do not need any prior special training and can come from all walks of life. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete required training, is encouraged to apply.