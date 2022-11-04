With adoptions taking place across the country for National Adoption Day in November, CASA of Arizona (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will celebrate this milestone with hundreds of children across the state that have now found their forever, loving homes this year.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. Each November, children across the country get to celebrate a new life with loving families. In many of these cases, a CASA advocate has been there to support the child along the way.



