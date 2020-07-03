As retired educators of this wonderful community, my husband and I feel very strongly that people who are running for local public office should not just represent the community well, but should also take every step to protect the community. Right now, we need politicians and government agencies representatives to do everything in their power to help our community survive one of the worst medical and economic crises of our life times.
We are getting to know the many talented people running for office and it is not our intention to endorse anyone. We are, however, extremely concerned by the comments made by David Hathaway, who is running for sheriff of Santa Cruz County for the second time.
As reported by the Nogales International, Mr. Hathaway attended a sheriff's candidate forum last weekend where he expressed his beliefs about masks. He stated that there is a legitimate concern of the harm that masks cause. He cited carbon dioxide poisoning, hypoxia, low blood oxygen levels and moisture retention in the lungs that lead to pneumonia and exacerbate viral infection.
It seems to us that Mr. Hathaway does not understand that cloth masks create little to no danger of breathing in unhealthy amounts of carbon dioxide. He does not seem to understand either that masks have been proven to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious pathogens.
We need someone in our community that will lead us out of these dark times. We need someone that respects science and scientists and what they recommend because at this juncture, science is what will get us out of this very difficult situation. Our local politicians and governor have endorsed and recommended the use of masks to prevent more contagion and prevent more deaths in our community, and we need a sheriff that believes in that as well.
Maritza and Oscar Villaseñor
Rio Rico