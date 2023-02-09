I read an article in the International that leadership at the City of Nogales would like to have residents certified in CPR. If you are a health care provider, EMT or paramedic, CPR certification is a requirement.
For the lay public, there is a low cost, bilingual way to learn and practice CPR. The American Heart Association (AHA) sells a CPR Anytime kit for $45. According to their webpage: “Adult and Child CPR Anytime allows anyone to master the basics of adult hands-only CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and general awareness of automated external defibrillators – or AEDs.”
In about 20 minutes, you can learn the basics of CPR.
In my previous employment as the director of the Santa Cruz County Department of Emergency Management, my office purchased 10 kits to sign out to county offices. The mannequins are inflatable, and we also purchased 10 hand-held ball inflators so we did not create a contamination problem by blowing up the mannequins by mouth. Most of our county employees conducted CPR training right within the County Complex.
We already have a library system, so why not buy several CPR anytime kits for our libraries? Go to the library if you don’t have a DVD at home and train there, or check out a kit and train your family and neighbors. If you think you need official “certification,” then follow up and find a course.