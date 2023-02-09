I read an article in the International that leadership at the City of Nogales would like to have residents certified in CPR. If you are a health care provider, EMT or paramedic, CPR certification is a requirement.

For the lay public, there is a low cost, bilingual way to learn and practice CPR. The American Heart Association (AHA) sells a CPR Anytime kit for $45. According to their webpage: “Adult and Child CPR Anytime allows anyone to master the basics of adult hands-only CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and general awareness of automated external defibrillators – or AEDs.”



