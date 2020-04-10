As we respond to the current crisis of COVID-19 in our local communities, perhaps it would be wise to take a close look at what happened in Arizona during the pandemic in 1918; that is, the Spanish Flu.
Interesting parallels are noted, such as closing schools, panic-buying, masks, shelter-in-place measures and the other steps we are currently taking to deal with this plight in our faces. But one exceptionally important issue that arose then that we should plan for now is the way the virus mutated to come back to ravage Arizonans in the fall.
According to a study by epidemiologist Sushma Dahal, the Spanish Flu was not as devastating in the spring of 1918 as it was in the fall. It mutated and killed 2,000 Arizonans during October, November and December of the same year. The deaths that fall made up roughly 73 percent of the approximately 2,750 total deaths from the disease. COVID-19 could mutate into an even deadlier killer, as the Spanish Flu did. If so, it may no longer just prey upon the elderly or people with upper respiratory problems, compromised immune systems, diabetes, etc. It may do what the Spanish Flu did and begin killing our youth in large numbers.
Holding this in mind, I believe strongly that it is imperative for all leaders in our communities in Santa Cruz County to plan for such a scenario in the fall to protect everyone until a vaccine is developed. This is no time for political bickering or laissez faire attitudes toward dealing with this vicious ghost of an enemy. As in all wars or a good chess game, we must be excellent tacticians and prepare to attack or evade the enemy when it is at its strongest.
My fear is that after this first wave, we will be lulled into a sense of complacency and false security. As a teacher at Nogales High School and a member of the governing board of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, I feel the weight of the world on me like Atlas, as I am trained and entrusted to watch out for the safety of our students.
What will we do about the fall knowing full well that there is a very good possibility that history will repeat itself and we will face a more insidious monster then? We may have to hunker down again and, if so, it’s imperative that we prepare until a cure or vaccine is developed.
If we’re lucky and don’t have too much red tape to go through, that might be available in early 2021. In the meantime, I pray I’m totally wrong and we escape this pandemic sooner than later. I wish you nothing but the best in your fight to protect yourselves and your loved ones.
Rene Ramirez
Rio Rico