On Oct. 20, 2019, I filed an Arizona Public Records Act request (the state’s version of the Freedom of Information Act) for documents including the final audit of the Justice of the Peace Court No. 2 in Sonoita.
It is obvious that the County Board of Supervisors does not want the document publicized.
Requesting public documents from Santa Cruz County is worse than pulling teeth. Any obstacle or hurdle they can put in front of the request is used. And finally, they just ignore the request.
This is why there is so much mistrust of the local government and why some want to secede from the county. When a government hides behind a veil of secrecy, we have lost our Constitution, the document that forges our democracy.
Peter Pototsky
Elgin