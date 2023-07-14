I write in support of the Santa Cruz Elementary District No. 28, commonly called “Little Red Schoolhouse.” This small, rural public school provides K-8 education to the children of our community and has done so with integrity, professionalism, authenticity and genuine interest in student success for over 100 years. Little Red is a safe, trusted, reliable educational resource in our county – a real gem!

Specific strengths to showcase are small class sizes and the stability in retention of teachers, staff, administration, governing board and student/family enrollment. Student testing scores maintain a competitive stance among regional public schools, while the school curriculum and activities consistently promote and model positive social interaction and character development.



Tags

Load comments