I write in support of the Santa Cruz Elementary District No. 28, commonly called “Little Red Schoolhouse.” This small, rural public school provides K-8 education to the children of our community and has done so with integrity, professionalism, authenticity and genuine interest in student success for over 100 years. Little Red is a safe, trusted, reliable educational resource in our county – a real gem!
Specific strengths to showcase are small class sizes and the stability in retention of teachers, staff, administration, governing board and student/family enrollment. Student testing scores maintain a competitive stance among regional public schools, while the school curriculum and activities consistently promote and model positive social interaction and character development.
Because Little Red is small and does not have the challenges of an in-district high school, it can remain grounded in traditional educational values without the sway larger districts may have to address, including some socially controversial themes that some of today’s parents find undesirable.
As a former Little Red parent, staff member and now proud grandparent, I understand that parents desire a positive educational setting for their children. I appreciate the longstanding, consistent attention to the comprehensive, holistic, compassionate and caring environment that Little Red School fosters.
Student success translates to active, informed young citizens who are capable of objective thinking and curiosity about their world. The supportive, responsible professionals at Little Red, who work in tandem with their student families, create the learning environment to promote true student success.