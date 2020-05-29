I regularly cross the border for work in Nogales, Sonora. I walk across at the Mariposa Port of Entry, which had, until the second week of May, typically entailed a five-minute process to return to the United States.
Beginning several weeks ago, I was startled to find a long line south of the turnstile at the Mariposa pedestrian processing area. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now only allowing three people north of the turnstile at a time to encourage social distancing on the Arizona side, but given the distance between the turnstile and the CBP processing center, a long backlog is created in Sonora, with no guidance or opportunity to distance.
Additionally, I rarely see more than one officer working in the processing area. Previously, there had been no forced backlog and more officers working. A problem has been created where none existed before.
What results is an extremely long wait time to return to the United States. I've waited up to two hours – and that's nothing compared to downtown, where friends say they have waited eight hours. This is dangerous already given the summer temperatures. However, during a pandemic, it's a public health catastrophe in the making.
Officers also deserve to be safe on the job. The new practices could have exponential public health consequences, causing the virus to spread to communities on both sides of the border.
The cases in both Santa Cruz County and Nogales, Sonora have recently been increasing significantly. I fear the wait time in line could become, or is already, a super-spreading location.
CBP should have more staff at ports of entry. They should not assume that it does anything for public health when people are congregated close together in Mexico while socially distanced in U.S. buildings. The United States and Mexico should work in tandem to ensure that people who must cross the border regularly, and those who work with us, are as safe as possible.
Katie Sharar
Tucson