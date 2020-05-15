It is with great honor that I am announcing my re-election candidacy for Santa Cruz County recorder in the primary election, Aug. 4. I am very grateful to have the privilege of serving the community for 26 years as county recorder and look forward to another term.
My 40 years of public service and experience includes working with the County Assessor’s Office for 14 years as a personal property appraiser and certified as an appraiser of real and personal property by the Arizona Department of Revenue and the International Association of Assessing Officers.
As your county recorder I have gained experience in voter registration, early voting and the recording of documents. I am a certified election officer by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, including attendance of the full courses for re-certification every two years. I recently digitized all our recorded documents and restored historical property maps. All recorded documents and scanned maps will be available electronically for the public to access. Additionally, I have installed technologically advanced equipment for efficiency in the areas of both recording and voter registration/early voting.
I am involved in various non-profit organizations and a supporter of different community activities. I have been executive board member and Santa Cruz County representative for the Arizona Association of Counties for the last 26 years.
I am continuously looking for ways to advance our technology, procedures and customer service in commitment and dedication to the community of Santa Cruz County.
I appreciate your continued support and your vote.
Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz
Nogales