CASA of Santa Cruz County is celebrating Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11 by honoring CASA volunteers who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to serve their community by speaking up for children who have been abused or neglected.
Veterans often walk away with an ability to work cooperatively with individuals from various backgrounds as well as a desire to stand for what is right. Those skills translate well to becoming a CASA advocate and working within the system to speak up for abused and neglected children.
CASA of Santa Cruz County pays tribute to all veterans who have served our county and to the CASA advocates who serve a dual role in both protecting our freedom and our children.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are everyday members of the community who are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for abused or neglected children in court. Their mission is to help the children move out of foster care and into a safe home environment as quickly as possible. Their recommendations and the information they gather help judges overseeing dependency cases make informed decisions on a child’s best interest. Court Appointed Special Advocates don’t have to have any special degree or background. Advocates from all walks of life are desperately needed to volunteer their time so no child falls through the cracks in the foster care system.
To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child here in our community, see www.casaofsantacruzcounty.org or email mfish@courts.az.gov.
Margie Fish
CASA of S.C. County,
Nogales