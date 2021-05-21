The City of Nogales continues to pick up the blue containers as if there was a recycling program. This practice has been going on for a long time and is taking advantage of the trust, or lack of, of the good people of Nogales.
There have been changes in mayors, city managers and councilmembers, and this practice continues. The current mayor pledges transparency in his administration – the recycle program fails this promise. The city should either cancel the pick up of the blue containers and go back to trash pickup twice a week, or a more positive approach would be to study what other small communities are doing, make the appropriate changes and continue a meaningful program with partners such as the schools and businesses.
The trust of the city’s citizens has to be regained, and the proper instructions regarding what can and what cannot be recycled must be made clear.
Making an effort is a whole lot better than continuing the current misleading practice and filling up our landfill.
Bernie McCulloch
Nogales