Like many people, I was brought up in a family loving God and each other.
In Mexico, schools of higher education geared toward careers such as medicine and the law were located only within the largest population centers away from the provinces. In my case, after finishing secondary school, I spent my prep school years at the University of Sonora before going on to the Autonomous University of Mexico in the Mexican capital.
A boy such as this leaves home with good manners and a religious base. When he arrives in the big city, the student finds himself in a boarding house where he is provided with a bed, meals and clean laundry. These places take in a variety of lodgers, who bring with them many different ideas and experiences.
In school, textbooks are all scientifically based. Lectures on other subjects are primarily opposed to religious ideas.
In this manner, we leave behind youth and enter adulthood without a spiritual education. And now in the loneliness of old age we feel the sad need of reaching for something outside of ourselves in the search for a little comfort and hope. Only then do we realize the vital role of a spiritual practice.
For one reason or another, this realization came to me during the first visit of Pope John Paul II. As I watched him alight from the airplane, something inexplicable awoke within me. It was as if I was seeing something good for the first time, and I felt the need to get closer to God.
Last year, one of my sisters was hovering close to death. During my many telephone calls, I would tell her to grab Our Lord’s hand and pray that he would not allow her to let go. She replied that she had never stopped holding on.
She would also remind him that he lived with us in our house for four years.
When my sisters and I were children, we lived in a village without a church. Every Sunday a priest would travel from Obregon to Esperanza to say Mass. After some time, a group came together wanting a permanent community church, but they couldn’t find an appropriate location. If we had lived in biblical times, perhaps it would have been written: “And Jesus came to a small town in Sonora, where the faithful asked Him to stay so that they could worship Him. In that village lived a wife and mother of four children, who offered part of her house as a home for Him.”
And so this was how the village got its first church.
My sister’s words moved me profoundly, bringing back the memory of those carefree childhood years. And now in the winter of my life, I dream of the greatness of that lady, who by giving a home to Our Lord gave her children the legacy of an eternal bond.
Sergio Zamora
Nogales