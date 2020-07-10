Having just re-read Kathleen Vandervoet's Guest Opinion “What we need in a sheriff” (NI, July 1) for the third time, I'd like to thank her for her well-thought-out insights. In my opinion she is helping voters to narrow the sheriff candidates' field and I urge fellow NI subscribers and readers to consider her points carefully.
Here are several of the issues that I think deserve the most attention from voters:
Ms. Vandervoet states: "We need a sheriff who is a proven excellent financial administrator who can handle an annual budget of $12.8 million. Our tax dollars must be well spent and not wasted…” This thought should serve to narrow the candidate field by at least one candidate. The east county 'comer' has had serious problems with “tiny” public budgets, mishandling procurement responsibilities along with overtime abuses at the three-four employee Marshal's Ofice (which he denies but are part of past Town of Patagonia Town Council minutes/meetings well covered by the NI).
Additionally, this same candidate suffered from lousy and questionable state/county audits regarding his three-employee East County court, where he served for 12 years prior to its demise. Give this individual responsibility for a budget of well over $10 million? I think not!
So as far as I’m concerned regarding the pool of six sheriff candidates – then there were five!
But wait: Ms. Vandervoet brought up the issue of campaign/election transparency. It seems there's a candidate who may be choosing to play it a little too close to the vest regarding his age/qualifications/past employment.
So, just possibly it's now – then there were four!
Brock Fuller
Bernalillo, N.M.
Former five-term/20-year elected justice of the peace in Santa Cruz County