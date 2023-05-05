Expectations for 2026 are very high since the United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the next World Cup. Nevertheless, the chances for a Team USA victory are slim to none for several reasons.

The major culprits are state athletic associations that have altered world traditions. FIFA, the world soccer governing organization, has been very tolerant regarding the size of a soccer pitch. Many states have American players compete on smaller fields, with American football goalposts dominating the field. U.S. players lose the experience of developing skills, spacing and technique on a FIFA regulation-sized field which is at least 120 by 75 yards.



