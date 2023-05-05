Expectations for 2026 are very high since the United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the next World Cup. Nevertheless, the chances for a Team USA victory are slim to none for several reasons.
The major culprits are state athletic associations that have altered world traditions. FIFA, the world soccer governing organization, has been very tolerant regarding the size of a soccer pitch. Many states have American players compete on smaller fields, with American football goalposts dominating the field. U.S. players lose the experience of developing skills, spacing and technique on a FIFA regulation-sized field which is at least 120 by 75 yards.
The secondary reason is a rule that has been distorted by the states. FIFA limits substitutions to two to five, depending on the level of competition. For example, FIFA limits substitutions in a high school-level game of 90 minutes to two players, who are not allowed to return to play. The state of Arizona has decided to allow unlimited substitution and cut playing time by 10 minutes. How do you produce quality players with skill, endurance and techniques when they are not even expected to play 90 minutes?
I remember when I was coaching a Nogales High School game at the old high school campus against Canyon Del Oro. One of the CDO players asked me, “is that all of the players you have?” I replied with “did you change the rules? I thought all I needed to start was nine.” Our Nogales 11 ended up victorious over CDO that day 5-0. My point is, how are you expected to produce great players with unlimited substitution?
The third reason I believe that the United States will never win a World Cup is that the typical U.S. fan will never understand that the game is a survival of mental and physical wills. All you need to do to win or tie is to not let the opposing team score.
Believe it or not, my best game as a coach from 1977-1989 was when Nogales High School beat powerhouse Salpointe 1-0 on their own field in the mud and rain with a single injury substitution. Years later, the Salpointe coach said to me that he hated losing that game and should never have played it. That is the perfect game!
In my opinion, the United States will never win a World Cup, unless they change their road map.