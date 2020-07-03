As a person of color (Black man) living in Santa Cruz County, I hope the new sheriff will look at the racial breakdown in the county and make sure his department is trained on how to deal with all races equality.
I feel it's very important that the sheriff’s department staff looks like the county race/ethnicity breakdown, that includes race and gender.
I've been living in Rio Rico for about a year and a half and I have already had two uncomfortable run-ins with the department. I feel I should be able to drive back and forth to work and around Rio Rico without being followed by a sheriff’s unit.
Mario McClain
Rio Rico