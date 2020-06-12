Manfred Cripe's guest opinion “What ‘Make America Great Again' has meant,” (NI, June 5), made for interesting reading. Nay, more than interesting reading – insightful.
First, the United States has a man who is legally the president. However, he is not the president because a majority of the people voted for him, but because of the way the framers of the Constitution wrote their historic document.
Ostensibly, the power to elect a president resides in the people. I dare say that the majority of voters in the U.S. truly believe that they are voting for the president when they cast their ballot. In reality, the people vote for electors, who make up the Electoral College. The electors vote for and determine who will become president.
As evidence of this, simply look at the results of the 2016 election: Hillary Clinton won 65.85 million popular votes (48 percent) and the current president won 62.98 million popular votes (45.9 percent). Clinton received some 2.87 million more votes, and yet she only received 227 electoral votes (42 percent) out of the 538 available.
It is my opinion that the person who currently lives in the White House merely occupies the Office of the President.
This man runs a circus, not a responsible government, from the bottom of a swamp that he did not drain (as he promised), but rather one that he deepened and made more foul with his nepotism, cronyism, braggadocio and greed.
To return to Cripe's opinion, and to finish this one, I refer to his statement that the upcoming election is not about making America great, but about making the current president great.
He cannot be made great. One must first be good to become great. And the man in the White House is not, never has been, and never will be good. He certainly will never be great.
Paul Speasl
Rio Rico