David Hathaway is running for sheriff in Santa Cruz County. I am mortified that he might win because he and his entire family showed up to my house without masks.
I was outside on my porch and asked them to leave because none of them were wearing masks and I am in the "high-risk" category for contracting COVID-19. His family left, though he stayed behind, spraying on my breakfast through his nose and mouth. I continued asking him to leave and he wouldn’t. He said he’d “pray for me.” Why is someone who is running for sheriff talking about his religious beliefs and impositions to a voter?
Now I understand after reading about his comments regarding masks at last Saturday’s candidate forum in Sonoita. If Hathaway is a “religious” Trumpster running as a Democrat, I am very concerned how it could affect our Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Santa Cruz County. We already have an unbalanced man as president, we don't need one locally.
Science matters, "no" means "no" when women ask to be left alone, and a candidate imposing his religious beliefs is offensive.
Anne Doan
Nogales