In mask enforcement or social distancing enforcement, we should let officers make decisions based on their people skills and training. Most issues can be resolved on scene through discussion without citations.
Sometimes people are not aware of local rules and a quick conversation will inform them of issues and options. Officers need to have discretion and cannot be given a flow chart on how to handle every one of a thousand different potential situations, including those involving masks, social distancing, etc.
Mandating that officers charge people with crimes or not charge people with crimes is not realistic and doesn’t take into account the full range of possibilities. Those decisions are best left to the officer while he or she also takes into consideration the need to not fill the courts and detention facilities which may create concerns over social distance.
There is no “one size fits all” answer regarding what a law enforcement officer “must” do with COVID-19 enforcement or with any other interaction.
For more, go to YouTube and view the video titled “Hathaway discusses mask enforcement.”
David Hathaway
Rio Rico
Candidate for sheriff