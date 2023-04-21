A core value of the Democratic Party is to speak up and fight for those who do not have a voice.
Some may see it as complaining, call Dems treehuggers or woke. Truth is, speaking up and woke-ism are reactionary to negative actions of a group/s, corporation/s, or government/s that is causing harm in some way.
As part of our monthly #DemsCare program and in honor of Earth Day on April 22, the local Democratic Party in Santa Cruz County is speaking up for the Earth. Well, more like for our local landfill. We are challenging ourselves and all of the 14,550 registered Democrat voters in the county to take an item that you would otherwise throw in the trash and create something else from it.
Though at times the Earth has its own destructive voice, sometimes we fail to hear it. Maybe it’s overwhelming to tackle a monumental crisis or the time is not there. The fact is that even small steps such as upcycling help.
When it comes to landfills, the concern is the emission of methane – one of the most powerful greenhouse gasses. Therefore, the less material that goes into the landfill, the better.
Upcycling also allows us to use fewer natural resources without the need for more raw materials. And finding other uses for our trash helps our pockets, too.
This Earth Day, help us keep 14,550 items from going into the trash. Create something, take a picture and share it on your social media with the hashtag #SCCDEMSCARE.
As the Democratic Party platform states: “Democrats believe that climate change poses a real and urgent threat to our economy, our national security, and our children’s health and futures and that Americans deserve jobs and security that come from becoming the clean energy superpower of the 21st century.”
Francis Glad
Chair, Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, Nogales