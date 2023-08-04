In March, we wrote a letter to the editor titled ”Enough of South32’s tokens,” about county officials bending over backwards to assist any form of development. At the time, it appeared the negative impacts would accrue in Eastern Santa Cruz County. But how quickly the script has changed.

Landowner Andy Jackson’s proposal would have opened a large swath of Rio Rico and the Santa Cruz River area for industrial development. Jackson had refused to disclose the name of the company he expected to partner with, while South32 has denied its own involvement. What has been promised, however, is a better community with good jobs aplenty.



