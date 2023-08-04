In March, we wrote a letter to the editor titled ”Enough of South32’s tokens,” about county officials bending over backwards to assist any form of development. At the time, it appeared the negative impacts would accrue in Eastern Santa Cruz County. But how quickly the script has changed.
Landowner Andy Jackson’s proposal would have opened a large swath of Rio Rico and the Santa Cruz River area for industrial development. Jackson had refused to disclose the name of the company he expected to partner with, while South32 has denied its own involvement. What has been promised, however, is a better community with good jobs aplenty.
We compliment the Nogales International, Patagonia Regional Times and Tucson Sentinel, as well as Patagonia Area Resource Alliance for covering the unfolding development story. We also compliment the citizens speaking at public meetings, only to watch their elected officials make decisions that dismiss their concerns.
It’s clear that our county leaders want economic development at any cost. We have watched communities throughout the country get bamboozled by development in all forms. Citizens will always need to organize and fight for their communities.
So, it’s time to act:
• Join the newly formed opposition to Jackson’s and South32’s proposals, SC County Advocates for Sustainable Development, active on Facebook.
• Support PARA by donating, so it can continue to keep an eye on the mining proposals around Patagonia.
• Support your local newspapers by subscribing. With our financial support they can cover meetings we cannot go to.
• Submit public records requests to the county; some information is only available if you ask for it.
• Tell our county supervisors to document all the promises that developers make.
The development proposal on the westside, coupled with the events on the eastside, should make us realize we are in this together.