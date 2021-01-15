We all get our water from wells in the Santa Cruz Watershed. Imagine pumping water from that watershed at such volumes that it has to be treated and dumped out at a rate up to 6.48 million gallons per day – that’s 2.37 billion gallons per year. That’s what South32, an Australian mining company working in the Patagonia Mountains, wants to do, according to a permit amendment application they filed with state regulators last August. According to the application, the highest rates of pumping and discharge would last for the “first years of exploration activities” before beginning to decline over time.
South32 wants to mine ore that is now covered with water, so the water has to go. The permit they requested from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality does not consider how this massive de-watering might affect our water supplies.
We have been in a hot drought for the last 20 years, so our groundwater isn’t being replaced. Imagine what will happen to grasses, and then trees, as the water level drops below their roots. Who pays the high costs of drilling deeper city wells as water levels drop?
It is a big deal, and I do not hear many sounding the alarm. If there was ever an issue that we should all get behind, it is this one: our precious water. To find out more about the issue and what you can do, visit www.patagoniaalliance.org.
Francis Glad
Nogales