The present UniSource Energy Services 138 kV transmission line has four substations: Kantor near the Pima County line, Canex and Sonoita in Rio Rico, and Valencia in Nogales. Substations are the power source for local customers with feeder lines from the transmission line.
The northern line from Tucson Electric Power’s Vail substation is the usual power source for all these substations, with at least a 150 MW (megawatt) capacity. Our peak summer demand is about 85 MW. Thus, under usual conditions, we have more than enough for our county.
If there is an outage on the transmission line, additional backup power can be generated in Nogales from three 18 MW generators (total 54 MW), 25 MW from a new GE 2500 turbine generator, plus another 22 MW from a backup line from TEP in Green Valley. Thus, we have about 101 MW “backup” power available.
Several years ago, unannounced drills were held and the Nogales backup power was available in less than 15 or so minutes. The Green Valley backup power just needs a switch to provide 22 MW.
At 3 a.m., the usual winter load is less than 25 MW, thus we should have had backup power readily available on Feb. 1. When we lost power that day at 3 a.m., there was not a sharp cut-off, with a few flashes of power before zero. This implies an operator tried to immediately restore power and caused some kind of additional equipment failure.
Due to backup power available from both the north and south, at least the Kantor and northern Rio Rico substations could be separated from the two southern substations and power rapidly restored from these two sources.
The long-term loss of power we experienced is inexcusable and is not transmission line dependent, as the existing line is totally capable for its present customers.
Marshall Magruder
Tubac
Former City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County energy commissioner