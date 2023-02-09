The present UniSource Energy Services 138 kV transmission line has four substations: Kantor near the Pima County line, Canex and Sonoita in Rio Rico, and Valencia in Nogales. Substations are the power source for local customers with feeder lines from the transmission line.

The northern line from Tucson Electric Power’s Vail substation is the usual power source for all these substations, with at least a 150 MW (megawatt) capacity. Our peak summer demand is about 85 MW. Thus, under usual conditions, we have more than enough for our county. 



Tags

Load comments