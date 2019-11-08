For those of us who were not born or went to school in Nogales, the question often asked is what draws us to this place. For me, it offers an interesting insight into various problems. We are located on the periphery of our country between two cultural centers which blend into one.
Especially in this area, and in all areas of our nation, it is essential that we translate and interpret words and phrases correctly, because the failure to do so can lead to misunderstanding and conflict.
At 8:45 a.m. on July 29, I arrived at Chase Bank and observed two gentlemen in deep conversation about guns. I greeted them in typical Nogales fashion: “Buenos Días.”
I overheard that one of the gentlemen was from Northern Arizona and had come to Nogales to sell his apples and buy another gun, giving him a total of nine. I did my banking business and as I was leaving I overheard the apple seller proclaim in a loud voice: “You never have enough guns.”
Many times I have thought about what this gentleman said in the middle of Chase Bank. However, since I was unable to ask the apple seller this question, I will ask any readers who agree with this fellow: Have you ever read the Second Amendment?
The first part of it that many people ignore, or are even surprised to see, says: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state.”
I don’t know about you, but I see a problem over translation and interpretation of the Second Amendment. How are the words “arms” and “militia” to be translated or interpreted in the 21st Century?
A few days later, at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7, I overheard the following next door at McDonald’s. An elderly lady, in reaction to the previous weekend’s double mass shootings, said: “Those weapons belong in the hands of the military.”
Just think of it, this unknown elderly lady gave a 21st Century interpretation of the Second Amendment. Yes, you have the right to keep and bear arms, but not weapons. Weapons belong on the battle field in the hands of the military, not on the streets, stores, schools or places of worship.
If you believe what this elderly lady in Nogales said, vote against any politician who does not have this unknown person’s wisdom, compassion and common sense.
Manfred Cripe
Nogales